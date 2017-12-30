BHUBANESWAR: Even as the BJP decided to take ‘Mann ki Baat’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of all the 270 booths in Bijepur Assembly constituency in a bid to win the by-poll, Congress and the ruling BJD on Friday raised the issue of delay in announcement of the date for the by-election which, they alleged, has given rise to suspicion among the people. The ‘Mann ki Baat’ will be broadcast on December 31, the last Sunday of 2017.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and Congress veteran Narasingh Mishra alleged that the delay in announcement of the by-poll to Bijepur has raised suspicion as dates of by-election to three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies were announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday. “The ECI has also not given any reason behind not announcing the Bijepur by-poll strengthening suspicion among the people that the Central Government or the party in power at the Centre has influenced the decision,” he said.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the delay in announcing the date of the by-poll has clearly demonstrated that the BJP is scared because of its weak position in the constituency. Stating that ‘Mann ki Baat’ of the Prime Minister is nothing new for the people of Bijepur as it is there for the last three years, Patra said it will have no impact.

Meanwhile, the Sate BJP announced that party workers will fan out to all the booths to make people aware of the development programmes undertaken by the Gvernment at the Centre. BJP Sate vice-president Sameer Mohanty told mediapersons that party office-bearers will also discuss different problems of the booth with the people.

Union ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan, State BJP president Basant Panda, leader of the BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo, all the legislators, State office-bearers and office-bearers of different morcha of the party will be present in the constituency during the broadcast of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.The BJP leaders will also discuss with the people the inaction of the State Government for the last 17 years, corruption at all levels of the Government and neglect of Bijepur.