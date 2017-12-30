KENDRAPARA: More than 3,000 BJP activists led by district unit president Duryodhan Sahoo on Friday gheraoed the collectorate here demanding Kendrapara to be declared as rain-hit and adequate compensation for the affected farmers.

Sahoo said large number of farmers of the district have suffered huge crop-loss due to untimely rain in November and December. A BJP team also visited different blocks to assess the damage and found that paddy crops were destroyed all over. But the State Government with an ulterior motive has declared only five out of nine blocks as rain affected.

The fate of farmers of rest blocks is hanging in balance,” he said. Senior BJP leader and former minister Manmohan Samal sought waiver of crop loans to the farmers who suffered damage and demanded payment of `10 lakh each as ex gratia to the families of the farmers who have committed suicide.

The BJP leaders also registered their protest against irregularities in implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). They alleged that several genuine poor people of the district are deprived of NFSA commodities due to irregularities. On the other hand, dealers in a clear nexus with the Government officials and ruling party leaders have been selling the PDS items in the open market, said BJP leader and former MLA of Kendrapara Utkal Keshari Parida.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Collector. Among others, former MLA of Aul Dolagobinda Nayak, former Rajnagar MLA Alekha Kumar Jena, BJP leaders Ganya Ranjan Beuria and Bhuban Mohan Jena were present.