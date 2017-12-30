BHUBANESWAR: The spate of crimes and unusual incidents reported in the Capital in 2017 have raised questions on the safety and security of people here.

Suicidal online games like the Blue Whale challenge, crimes against women, arrest of a sitting MLA for his alleged involvement in chit fund scam by the CBI, major fire accidents, suicide and rape in institutions were some of major incidents which hogged headlines and acted as a wake-up call not only for the authorities concerned, but also for citizens.

Earlier this month, a first year MBBS student of a private medical college under Mancheswar police limits alleged rape on her institute’s campus by a peon. The city police found out that the institute has CCTV cameras only at its entry points and none on the campus. Had there been lighting arrangement on the corridor, the incident could have been averted.

According to Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines, a medical college, institution or university should tighten security on the premises, particularly at unguarded places.

In another college campus shame, a second year under graduate student of a private business management school, Tanya Banerjee, had committed suicide in November allegedly after being harassed by her hostel inmates over allegations of theft. Though the Commissionerate Police has registered a case, no arrests have been made so far.

What kept the police on their toes was the online game of Blue Whale Challenge. In the absence of stringent monitoring of students’ activities in various schools and colleges and homes, several youngsters had allegedly got involved in the life-threatening Challenge. Odisha Police were on the tenterhooks after they rescued an engineering student from Cuttack, who had reportedly progressed to the 10th stage of the game of death. Similarly, an unemployed man was rescued from Old Town area here for allegedly taking the challenge.

In a bid to avoid any further untoward incident, the police had issued an advisory in September telling parents to observe any habit changes in their children.

Even as the police were still grappling with these incidents, a major fire incident in a businessman’s house put them on their toes. Four members of a family along with domestic help were choked to death after fire had broken out in their three-storey residential building in Budheswari Colony on August 3.

The fire is believed to have erupted out of a short circuit in the first floor of the house of Satpal Singh, promoter of the Pal Heights Group of Hotels, engulfed the second floor where his younger son Gaganpal, wife, two kids and maid were sleeping. Singh family members could have been saved had there been fire alarms in the house, police said.

Yet another shocking incident that shook the Capital on September 10 noon was collapse of an under construction bridge in Bomikhal area which claimed the life of a man, while his minor daughter sustained serious injuries. Questions were raised over the quality of construction work by compromising the safety of commuters.

Police had arrested assistant engineer in Works department, site engineer, assistant executive engineer and managing director of Panda Infraproject, the firm tasked with the construction of the flyover, for their alleged negligence which led to the collapse of the under construction flyover. The accident had occurred when the centering support for laying a span plunged several feet into the ground.

The year also brought the time and again said truth to limelight that the powerful and the rich can escape the clutches of law. CBI had arrested ruling party MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal on September 19 over the land deal his wife had carried out with Seashore Group chief Prashant Dash. Earlier in January, the probe agency had conducted searches at the residence of Biswal who represents Cuttack-Choudwar Assembly segment. His wife is a former Zilla Parishad president of Cuttack.

However, even after being arrested since over last three months, Biswal has not spent a single day in jail and has been undergoing ‘treatment’ at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.