An enclolsure for Himalayan Black Bear inaugurated on 58th Foundation Day in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

BHUBANESWAR: The Nandankanan Zoological Park on Friday opened an enclosure dedicated to the Himalayan black bear, marking its 58th Foundation Day.

Spread over 1,350 sq metre, the new enclosure has two feeding chambers, a keepers’ corridor, three back kraals and a 21 metre long dry moat. It also has a paved visitors’ path with stand-off barrier and screening. There is a waterfall with central pool inside the exhibit area.

The previous enclosure with a built-up area of 159 sq metre was too small to accommodate a pair of Himalayan bears. In 2016, extension work of the enclosure was taken up with a budget of `20 lakh. By the time, the project ended, the project cost jumped to `35 lakh which was sourced from the Nandankanan Society.

Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment Department Suresh Chandra Mohapatra was the chief guest while Bhubaneswar North MLA Priyadarshi Mishra presided over the function. PCCF Wildlife Sandeep Tripathy, Khurda Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra, Nandankanan Director Sisir Kumar Acharya and Deputy Director Jayant Kumar Das also spoke.