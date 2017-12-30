BHUBANESWAR: Sarbjit Parida, one of the victims in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills fire, was the only child of his parents.

It was a hotel job that had taken Sarbjit to the City of Dreams, three months back. He was employed at 1 Above, the pub and restaurant where the fatal fire broke out on Thursday midnight claiming 14 lives.

Like most victims, he too is believed to have been asphyxiated to death when the flames engulfed the pub in Kamala Mills compound. Sarbjit belonged to Badapatpur village in Balasore’s Oupada block. The 24-year-old had done a course in hotel management and got a job with One Above. He was staying with a cousin in Mumbai, his grieving father Samarendra Parida said.

His body reached Bhubaneswar by a private airline and was taken to the native place before being handed over to the family which was inconsolable.