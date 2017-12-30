CUTTACK: As the Odisha Government flaunts Niramaya, its much-hyped free medicine scheme for the needy and poor, a 20-year-old girl suffering from tuberculosis (TB) was allegedly supplied expired drugs by the District Headquarters Hospital at Cuttack for full three months.

As the patient Gudi Naik’s health condition deteriorated, she was taken to a private physician where it was detected that the drug she was taking were past the expiry date.

Gudi’s fault was that her parents Rajendra and Charu Naik, who work as sweepers, are illiterate and could not tell the good medicine from the bad. Family members said, Gudi has been suffering from TB for last two years and was undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, also known as City Hospital.

The local ASHA worker provided the TB medicines for four months which were supplied by City Hospital authorities. The Naik family lives in Rajabagicha of Sarbodaypur locality. Though cover of the medicines bore September as the expiry date, Gudi’s parents continued giving her the drugs.

As her condition worsened instead of showing improvement, the couple took her to private physician Dr Dayanidhi Singh who found the medicines to have been expired. Rajendra and Charu then contacted the ASHA worker Arati Parida who clarified that she did not check the medicine as the hospital authorities had provided the same to her.

As the incident raised serious question marks over drug management, ADMO Abhaya Patnaik said, the drugs are checked on a regular basis and discarded six months before the expiry date. “However, we will initiate a probe into the allegations and necessary action will be initiated after ascertaining the circumstances under which expired TB drugs were provided to the patient,” he said.