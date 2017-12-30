ROURKELA: As the BJP continues to be under attack from the opposition parties in Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency over railway related issues, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at New Delhi on Thursday and sought his intervention. They apprised Goyal of the issues troubling the party and sought measures to stop rival parties from benefiting at the cost of BJP.

In order to minimise the impact of encroachment eviction drive for the third railway track project on Howrah-Mumbai route, the BJP leaders suggested to confine the drive to 60 feet instead of 85 feet from the existing tracks. It was also suggested to ensure prior rehabilitation of about 1,000 poor slum families before eviction as the railway bridge over river Brahmani would take minimum of two years to complete.

The Railway Minister was also impressed upon to use the existing three-km rail line stretch of Birmitrapur-Rourkela route between Rourkela station and ITI as the third line to avoid cost and also spare sizeable slum families from eviction.

The abrupt closure of Koraput-Rourkela Intercity Express also prominently featured in the discussion as the key train continues to remain cancelled from July 16 after a small bridge collapsed in flood between Titlagarh and Raygada sections. They pointed out that on the same route, the Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express has been running and cancellation of the Intercity Express has badly affected train connectivity between two tribal-dominated Sundargarh and Koraput districts.

The inordinate delay gripping the ongoing Bimlagarh-Talcher rail line also came up for discussion to which the Railway Minister blamed the Odisha Government for delaying land acquisition, informed delegation members. Panposh organisational district president of BJP Jagabandhu Behera and State BJP executive member Nihar Ray said the Railway Minister has assured of actions on restoration of Koraput-Rourkela Intercity Express and third rail track issues.