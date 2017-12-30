BHUBANESWAR: The Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Friday launched the online facility for mutation of land in 38 tehsils of 25 districts.

Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty inaugurated the service in the presence of senior officials of the department. Mohanty said the online mutation facility started in 38 tehsils on Friday will bring transparency and help in quick disposal of the cases.

The Minister also inaugurated Direct Web-based Information System of Tehsils (DWIST) which will have updated information.

This system will have detailed information on the pending revenue cases which can be accessed by the general public, he said and added that a monitoring unit has also been set up within the department to supervise all these works.

The Minister said Websites will opened in all the tehsils and directed the department officials to upload all information about tehsils in the Websites by January 15. He said mutation work will be done by 100 tehsils in the next 15 days. The online facility will be rolled out at all the 317 tehsils of the State by March 31, next.

The State Government has signed an agreement with BSNL to ensure internet connectivity to all tehsils by March.

The Minister checked progress of the programme in all tehsils by video-conferencing. Principal Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department Chandra Sekhar Kumar was present.