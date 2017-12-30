BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police will do away with at least six manual registers pertaining to crime records from January 1 as part of the Crime Criminal Tracking and Networking System (CCTNS).

In next six to eight months, the plan is to dispense with the manual station diary entry system and go in for complete electronic submission. Currently, the police stations are entering the station diary manually as well as transmitting it to the computer systems.

DGP Dr RP Sharma, who reviewed the CTTNS implementation here on Friday, said since the project works like a core banking system, all police stations have to migrate online.

“All the hardware and software backbones have already been put in place and focus is on increasing use in terms of data entry and retrieval. We already have ordered abolition of many manual registers from the New Year and plan to do away with station diary in manuscript form as soon as connectivity becomes more reliable,” he said.

Under the CCTNS, the State Police is also moving beyond intranet to internet environment to enhance the scope of use. Tabs and laptops are being supplied to the investigating officers but they can use it only in police stations. The DGP said, move is on to equip them with internet so that they can use it on the go.

The search functions for the database are being simplified so that police officers can use it extensively and generate reports. “The idea is to use technology for greater transparency in public services delivery as per the 3T mantra of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” Director State Crime Records Bureau Sudhansu Sarangi said.

Out of the 612 police stations in the State, so far, 589 have been connected online to the State Data Centre at Bhubaneswar. FIRs are also being registered through computers. The rest are marine and energy police stations to which the coverage is being expanded. Under the Citizens Portal of CCTNS, the State Police will offer mobile apps for delivery for 13 different public services. The android-based app is likely to be launched in February while the iOS version would be available by March. ADG, CBSantosh Upadhyay was also present.