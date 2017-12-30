Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta addressing the guardians on the institute’s campus on Friday | Express

BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) on Friday organised a mega guardians’ meet here which was attended by more than 1 lakh tribal people, including 60,000 parents and guardians.

One of its kind, the meet had presence of 27,000 students and 10,000 alumni. Assembly of such a large number of indigenous people from 62 tribes and 13 primitive communities from Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Assam was a first for the State.

Addressing the meet, Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta said only education can ensure a dignified life as the traditional way of living is impossible due to lack of natural resources. The 37,000 students, including the alumni have now become the change-makers of their community, he added.

For the meet, the KISS authorities made elaborate arrangements on the institute’s campus. KISS provides education from KG to PG, vocational training, food, accommodation and all other basic necessities free of cost to the tribal students.

Among others president of KIIT and KISS Saswati Bal; secretary, KISS RN Dash; CEO Dr PK Routaray; VC, KISS Deemed University Prof HK Satapathy and secretary general of Western Odisha Adivasi Mahasabha Niranjan Bisi also spoke.