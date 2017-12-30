SAMBALPUR: The daring daylight heist at Muthoot Finance on the busy Budharaja-Fatak main road in Ainthapali on Thursday has exposed lack of police presence in the city.

Shocking visuals aired by television channels of miscreants casually walking down the main road with bags containing cash and gold ornaments before boarding a waiting car and leaving the area have raised questions on effective policing.

While Muthoot Finance is yet to assess the total worth of gold ornaments and cash robbed from its office and is cross checking its inventory, the robbers fortunately left behind a bag in which they had filled maximum ornaments and cash. Of 46 drawers containing gold ornaments, the miscreants laid hands on only 22.

Incidentally on the same day, the Sambalpur Jewellery Association had called on SP Sanjeev Arora to ascertain the progress of investigation into a theft at New Sonika Jewellery on October 24. The jewellery shop is located in the same area where Muthoot Finance robbery took place. Police are yet to make any headway in the case.

As per reports, traffic system in the entire stretch of the city is in shambles due to construction of the 1880 metre flyover. While condition of roads is bad, the area witnesses a huge rush of traffic. Instead of regulating the traffic, the cops are busy addressing trivial issues.

Lack of traffic regulation helped the robbers get away easily after committing the crime, sources said. Moreover, during a Jana Maitri Shibir at Bhima Bhoi Nagar, residents had asked SP Arora to deploy police personnel at Baraipali Chowk on NH 6 where 11 roads converge. Though two traffic personnel were posted at the spot next day, they vanished after two days.

On the other hand, bootlegging and gambling is flourishing in more than 100 slums across Sambalpur with the cops looking the other way.

In a press release, the gold financing company has said it is cooperating with police in investigation and priority is being laid on safeguarding the interest of customers. The firm assured customers that they will not face any loss as the stolen gold ornaments are insured.