BHUBANESWAR: Here’s some good news for the citizens who have been facing harassment over payment of parking fees in the Capital. Announcing certain relaxations on Friday Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that those people parking vehicles in the same area for multiple times on a single day will have to pay the fee only once.

BMC officials have included 75 parking lots in five stretches of the Capital City. People will now have to pay only once for parking their vehicles in the lots located in each stretch. “If a commuter parks his vehicle near a mall at Vani Vihar then he will not have to pay the parking fee again at Rupali Square,” a BMC official explained.

The five stretches are Vani Vihar to Sriya Talkies Square, Sishu Bhawan Square to Sriya Talkies Square, Unit-I market to Kalpana Square, Sum Hospital to Nayapalli Vishal Mega Mart via Khandagiri and from DD Motors in Chandrasekharpur to Swosti Premium Hotel at Jaydev Vihar.

However, the fee structure and stipulated parking time has not been changed. The civic body charges `5 for parking a vehicle for four hours.

A decision has also been taken to auction the 73 units of Keshari Mall. BMC-Keshari Mall is a public private partnership (PPP) project and the civic body has 9,200 sq ft floor area of it in its share.

“In the four-storey building, BMC is having 24 units in the basement, 16 on the ground floor, 17 on the first floor and six units on the 2nd floor,” a BMC official said.

The civic body’s officials also informed that they have decided to conduct online auctioning for giving the above floors on rent. BMC has fixed `60 per sq ft towards rent of the ground floor and `50 per sq ft towards rent of the 1st floor.

BMC expects to bag `4 to `5 crore by auctioning these units and `60 lakh revenue annually through the rent. The civic body will also collect the security deposits from the successful bidders. BMC and Keshari Estates Private Limited had initiated the joint venture in 1999.