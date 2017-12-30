DHENKANAL: Thousands of BJP workers, led by former Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany and former MLA Krushna Chandra Patra, took out a rally from Baji Chowk to Dhenkanal Mini Stadium protesting poor implementation of agriculture policy and increasing crime in the district on Thursday.

BJP district president Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan alleged that development plans including road connectivity, tribal welfare and distribution of RoR under Forest Rights Act (FRA) are not being implemented properly. The BJD-led State Government has failed to address the grassroots-level issues including healthcare services.

Hundreds of BJP workers also took out a motorcycle rally raising slogans against the State Government. BJP leaders Laxmidhar Behera, Ramesh Samal, Dhenkanal Municipality Chairman Sudhansu Kumar Dalei and several district-level party functionaries participated.