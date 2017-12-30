BARIPADA: Road communication in front of Maharaja Krushna Chandra High School in Baripada town area was paralysed for several hours residents including women and students of Ward 4 staged a blockade demanding immediate closure of a liquor outlet near the educational institution on Friday.

As per reports, a trader opened a liquor outlet in front of Maharaja Krushna Chandra High School a few days back. The school comes under Ward 4 which is a crowded area. The liquor outlet is situated at a distance of only 20 feet from the century-old school.

The protestors said though they had submitted a memorandum to the Collector seeking immediate closure of the liquor shop in the area, no action has been taken in this regard.

The blockade was removed after Collector Surendra Kumar Meena ordered the liquor shop owner to close the outlet and shift it from the busy Ward from January 3 next year.