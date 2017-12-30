BERHAMPUR: Two tribals died and two others fell ill reportedly after consuming spurious liquor at Karadabadi village under Patrapur block in Ganjam district on Thursday. The incident took place when the villagers were celebrating Nuakhai festival.

According to sources, the villagers had decided to celebrate the festival for three days from Thursday.

As per the rituals, they attached flags of their deities to bamboo poles and handed those over to village priest Dhanu Behera.

Later, the families brought liquor from their houses and poured it into a ceremonial vessel. As per the tradition, the priest drank the liquor first and then gave it to the villagers. Later, the priest and some villagers complained of headache.

Before the villagers could take Dhanu to a health centre, he died. Five others were rushed to Patrapur hospital. While one of them, Siba Behera (56), died during treatment, two others recovered and two were shifted to MKCGMCH.

On receiving information, Jarada police seized around 50 litres of Mahuli (country liquor).

A scientific team was rushed to the village to collect liquor samples. Bodies of the deceased has been sent for autopsy.