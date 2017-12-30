Visitors going round the ivory gallery after its inauguration in the State Museum in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Museum on Friday added a gallery dedicated to the 18th century and contemporary ivory art works as part on its 60th foundation day celebration. The gallery features several decorative items craved on ivory, recovered from different places of the State.

One of the major attractions of the gallery are the intricately-carved elephant tusks from the medieval period. “The carvings on the tusk depict various episodes from Mythology, including Ramleela and Dashavatar of Lord Vishnu,” said curator of the museum, Suchismita Mantry.

The tusk with Dashavatar carvings was once stolen from the Jeypore palace in Koraput. “We recovered the tusk after it was seized by police. It was brought to the State museum in 2015,” Mantry added.

The decorative items made of and from ivory were once owned by the royal families. The gallery has ivory bullock-carts, one-piece Saraswati idol and a table owned by Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das. Besides, a collection of ivory palang-khuras (legs of bed) was a major attraction among the visitors.

The Museum is also conducting a seven-day exhibition on Pattachitra and floral impressions. The former curator of the museum, Shyamsundar Pattnaik, has showcased his collection of patta paintings, in which the artist has attempted to present the complete image of the 64 yoginis. Adding a contemporary touch to the exhibition, artist Rita Pattnaik is showcasing her adaptation of floral designs and impressions on various mediums, including glass, unused boxes, etc.

The ancient designs of Pattachitra is grabbing eyeballs at the exhibition as artist Patta Joshi has displayed her art works, crafted with an utitalirian intent. “Pattachitra art has been used for styling utility items, like bags, containers, garments, etc,” Mantry said. Odisha Historical Research Journal was unveiled on the occasion.