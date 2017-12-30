DHENKANAL: The dearth of doctors in Government hospitals has badly affected the healthcare services including disease control, prevention and treatment across the district. As many as 55 doctors, specialists and health officer posts are lying vacant in the hospitals including the DHH.

Adding to the woes, more than eight doctors have left the district for higher studies, while several others either remain absent without informing the district administration or are engaged in private practice.

Out of eight blocks in the district, the healthcare situation is grim in tribal dominated Kankadahada. Of 10 doctor posts, seven are lying vacant in Birasal Community Health Centre (CHC), Kankadahada and Pangatira PHC New, Mahavir Road CHC and Kantapal PHC New.

Similarly, anaesthesia specialist and skin specialist, VD consultant and other paramedical staff posts are lying vacant. While the block is socially and economically backward, hundreds of tribal people return without treatment from the hospitals daily. Even in case of minor health problems, the patients are being referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for treatment due to unavailability of specialists.

On the other hand, the number of doctors of Government hospitals engaged in private practice has increased significantly in the district. Due to absence of doctors and large scale vacancies, people prefer to visit private clinics. It has been found that the number of patients on holidays and Sundays at private clinics is more than OPD of DHH. Even Government hospital doctors are luring patients to visit their private clinics by engaging middlemen in the DHH, the patients alleged.

Even as the State Government started the Niramaya Yojana, hundreds of patients return disappointed from the Drug Distribution Centre (DDC) of the hospitals due to unavailability of medicines. Out of prescribed 572 types of medicines, only 244 are available at Niramaya drug centre. Even though it is strictly directed to hang a chart of the medicines available with the centre outside the DDC, the authorities do not follow it. The patients are clueless about the medicines available at the DDC.

Renuka Nayak, a patient of Gahamghunti village, said the doctor had prescribed multiple medicines for blood pressure (BP), but those were not available at DDC and she returned without drugs.Though the outgoing Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Jyotish Mohapatra had apprised the State authorities of the plight of healthcare in Dhenkanal, no remedial step has been taken so far.

District BJP president Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan criticised the State Government for failing to provide basic healthcare services in the rural areas. CDMO Dr Basudev Mohapatra said around 45 per cent of sanctioned posts of doctors are lying vacant and the higher officials have been apprised of the issue. Instructions have been issued to all doctors in the district to remain present in hospitals during duty hours without any deviation, he added.

Admin apathy

As many as 55 doctors, specialists and health officer posts are lying vacant in the hospitals including the DHH

More than eight doctors have left the district for higher studies

Only 244 are available at Niramaya drug centre

Of 10 doctor posts, seven are lying vacant in

Birasal CHC, Kankadahada and Pangatira PHC New, Mahavir Road CHC and Kantapal PHC New