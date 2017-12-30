Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacting during the 46th Annual Conference of All Odisha Lawyers’ Association in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Also seen is Health Minister Pratap Jena | Shamim Qureshy

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Friday urged courts in Odisha to dispose of criminal appeals pending for 10 years or more, every Saturday. “I have communicated to Chief Justices of all the High Courts to dispose of such pending cases on Saturdays,” Justice Misra said during the inaugural ceremony of 46th Annual Conference of All Odisha Lawyers’ Association here.

Though it is not mandatory, it is advisable to conduct hearings on Saturdays which would help clear the backlog, he said. “In various High Courts, judges with the consent of lawyers are disposing of the appeals,” the CJI told mediapersons after the event. In the last three months, 1,410 criminal appeals were disposed of across the country of which 71 were in Odisha, the CJI informed.

Addressing the conference, Justice Misra said everyone is bound to follow the Rule of Law and there would be utter chaos without Constitutional sovereignty. “Be it judiciary, executive or legislative, we have to think that we are under Constitutional sovereignty and we have to surrender to Constitutional supremacy,” said Misra.

Justice Misra extended his support for setting up Odisha Lawyers’ Academy and hoped the Orissa HC would give its consent. He urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to instal air-conditioners in court rooms so that lawyers can work throughout the summer.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister informed that the State Government plans to establish 50 new courts in next financial year and in the last four years, 170 courts have been established. Similarly, Madhu Babu Aain Sahayata Kendra will come up in each panchayat to provide people easy access to justice.

Currently, the State Government is contributing `3 crore annually to the Advocate’s Welfare Fund but the All Odisha Lawyers’ Association has been demanding it to be scaled up to `5 crore. Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Vineet Saran said the two-day conference will enlighten young lawyers of the State which has talent in abundance but it needs to be harnessed further.

Nepal Supreme Court Justice Anand Mohan Bhattarai, Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh and Law Minister Pratap Jena also spoke. All Odisha Lawyers’ Association president Gyana Ranjan Mohanty, general secretary Bibhu Prasad Tripathy and media coordinators Silabhadra Shastry and Ashok Badapanda were also present.