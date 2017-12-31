BHUBANESWAR: The residents of Nandan Vihar of Kalarahanga gram panchayat near Patia alleged that the authorities are dilly-dallying to bring the area under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).At least 25,000 people are living in Nandan Vihar and the region has gained significance after completion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Bridge over Kathajodi river connecting Bhubaneswar with Cuttack.

Nandan Vihar residents said over the years maintenance of the area has become an arduous task for the panchayat officials. Though the residents of Nandan Vihar they have been demanding inclusion of the area under the Corporation’s jurisdiction since long and had also met BMC Commissioner several times but to no avail.

“The locality does not have pucca roads, street lights, water supply arrangements, drains and sewerage system, among others. During rains, the area gets inundated,” a resident of Nandan Vihar said. Nandan Vihar Bikash Parishad member Prahallad Dash pointed out that on July 24, 2017, the then Collector and District Magistrate of Khurda, Rupa Roshan Sahoo, had submitted a proposal along with a no objection certificate from the panchayat Gram and the recommendation of Bhubaneswar BDO to the H&UD Department for including the area under the jurisdiction of BMC.

However, the BMC officials have so far not taken any step in this regard. “We are analysing the manpower and the finances required if Nandan Vihar area is included under the jurisdiction of the corporation,” BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena told The Express.