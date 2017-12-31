BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to make skyline of Capital City less cluttered, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has decided to remove unwanted hoardings and flags of various political parties. At a meeting convened here on Saturday between the civic body authorities and representatives of political parties, BMC pitched for removal of unwanted hoardings and flags of the parties in the city and all parties agreed to the proposal.

“The representatives of all political parties extended their support to the proposal and assured that they will abide by the regulations,” a BMC official said.“The representatives of political parties also unanimously agreed to the proposal of declaring the heritage zone as no-hoarding zone for preserving the heritage values of the city which will help in promoting tourism and culture of the Capital,” the added. At the meeting, which was held at BMC office, it was also decided that the corporation would chalk out a simple format in which the political parties can apply in advance for putting up the banners and hoardings in unrestricted areas.

The political parties also urged for enforcement activities against illegal display of hoardings in the city. The meeting was also attended by DCP Satyabrata Bhoi and Additional District Magistrate, Bhubaneswar.

BMC apprised that it will form a special enforcement squad for removing all hoardings and flags set-up at no-hoarding zone of the city. The civic body’s officials stated that they will publish a public notice on various hoarding regulations along with details of the new no-hoarding zones soon.

The civic body’s officials also said the permission granted to political parties for setting-up hoardings will be displayed on BMC’s Website.The Corporation also informed that many old structures in Old Town area of the Capital will soon be declared as heritage buildings and for the region a signage guideline has already been prepared. The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has also given its nod in this regard.