BHUBANESWAR: With the Kamala Mills fire tragedy of Mumbai fresh in the mind, the Fire Services Wing of Odisha Police has swung into action inspecting safety precaution undertaken in hotels and clubs across the State ahead of New Year celebrations.At least 20 teams of Fire Services wing on Saturday conducted simultaneous inspection at hotels, clubs and other venues at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur. Event organisers have been asked to put in place additional measures such as adequate exit and entry points to venues, water storage, fire fighting equipment and public address systems, informed DG, Fire Services, BK Sharma.

“People must celebrate New Year in a safe atmosphere and organisers have to ensure that precautionary measures are adequate. The inspections are being held a day in advance to give organisers enough time to comply,” he told this paper.He cautioned that the department will also act tough against the organisers who do not comply with the rules.Fully loaded fire tenders will be deployed at sensitive points. An instruction has been issued to minimise response time in case of any emergency.

In Bhubaneswar, sensitive points have been identified where fire tenders would be kept in readiness on Sunday evening.As many as 14 persons lost their lives after fire broke out in a rooftop pub in Kamala Mills complex in Mumbai where a birthday party was being celebrated on December 28 night.

The blaze spread rapidly through the building, killing the birthday girl Khushbu Bansali, aged 29.

One of the victim was a 24-year-old youth from Balasore district in Odisha.