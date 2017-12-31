CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday urged Field Officers of Revenue Department to follow the principle of 3Ts - Transparency, Teamwork and Technology, which shall result in transformation of the lives of people.Addressing the 38th annual conference of Odisha State Revenue Field Officers’ Association here at Sun Shine field, Naveen said the revenue field officers are at the cutting edge of revenue administration having direct link with the service recipients.

“Solving land related issues is quite a challenge and often leads to litigations,” he said suggesting the officers to deal with these issues with absolute transparency, diligence and sensitivity.

Stating that the State Government is developing a hassle-free and seamless mechanism with introduction of technology and digitisation of land record database, Naveen said high speed internet connectivity has been provided to 100 Tehsils and the remaining will be covered by the end of 2017-2018 fiscal.

“My government is people’s government working with the objective of bringing faster development in the State and providing effective service to the people,” Naveen added. Therefore, every government official has a duty to serve the people with efficiency, commitment and humility, he added.

Stating that the State Government has taken various steps to improve the service prospects of the cadre, the Chief Minister said promotional avenues to Odisha Revenue Service have also been expanded.

Facilities launched at SCBMCH

The Chief Minister was speaking during the inauguration of state-of-the-art auditorium constructed at a cost of `8.83 crore, a G+5 building academic block and a G+6 hostel building constructed at a cost of `20.86 crore for starting a Nursing College. He also launched Wi-Fi project on SCB Medical College and Hospital premises and inaugurated an Urban Community Health Centre (UCHC) constructed at a cost of `5 crore under National Urban Health Mission at CDA Sector-7. Among others, Health Minister Pratap Jena, Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty and Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera were present.