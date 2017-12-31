JAIPUR: Four persons were killed and six others critically injured after the van in which they were travelling collided head on with a truck near Balisahi on NH-53 under Jenapur police limits in the district on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Rama Chandra Swain of Betamali Sasan, Kamagarh; Basanta Kumar Sahoo of Antia; Prafulla Kumar Behera of Satamana and Gangadhar Pradhan of Pacchakondi village in Jajpur district, police said.

All the injured including the driver of the ill fated van were first rushed to the local Government hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. Their condition was critical, hospital sources said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the mishap took place when the van was carrying nine passengers to Kalinga Nagar industrial complex. All the passengers were the contract workers in steel industries there. While three persons died on the spot, another succumbed on the way to hospital.

An eyewitness said the truck was travelling at a high speed and its driver lost control over the vehicle while overtaking another truck, leading to the head-on collision with the passenger van coming from the opposite direction. The accident was so severe that the van got mangled.

The truck driver fled after the accident. Tension prevailed in the area as locals blocked the road. They demanded stern action against the errant drivers. On being informed, Jenapur police reached the spot and pacified the agitating people. Later, police seized the bodies and sent them to CHC Barachana for post-mortem. A probe has been ordered into the incident, a police official said. “A manhunt has been launched to nab the truck driver. He has been booked for rash and negligent driving,” he added.