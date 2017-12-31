KORAPUT: The tribal district of Koraput hogged the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017. A major setback was faced by the police administration after eight security forces were killed in a landmine blast near Sunki on February 1. The district health administration came in for sharp criticism over unsafe delivery of pregnant women. As many as five such cases were reported from Semliguda, Dasmanthpur, Naryanpatna and Koraput blocks.

While a pregnant woman of Lunguri village gave birth to a baby on NH-26 near OSAP office, a 26-year-old woman of Phundaguda village under Dasmanthpur block delivered a stillborn baby on the riverside. Recently, a woman from Mastiput panchayat delivered a baby in a drain on Koraput Medical College premises. In October, a Class IX student of Musaguda village under Pottangi police limits alleged that she was gangraped by security personnel.

The incident triggered an outrage in the State. In district politics, a faction in BJD came to light during Zilla Parishad Chairman election when former MP Jayram Pangi, who was district president, resigned from the party and joined BJP. Despite all wrong reasons, there was a good news to smile when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Koraput medical college and hospital.