BERHAMPUR: 2017 was an eventful year in southern Odisha districts. The year witnessed several incidents including murder, chit fund scams, sorcery deaths, ration card irregularities and scarcity of PDS commodities. Farmers of the region were the worst sufferers due to crop loss following untimely rain and pest attack. The southern division of Vigilance department was successful as they detected a dozen of corrupt officials and seized crores of movable and immovable assets from their possession.

While surrender of several Maoists and their sympathisers was reported in Malkangiri and Kandhamal districts, a huge quantity of explosives was seized from different parts of the region. However, amid success in development in the region, killing of several innocent tribals on police informer charges by the Maoists in Malkangiri and Kandhamal districts put the security forces on their toes.

Exposing the poor healthcare facilities and lack of road connectivity, ailing and pregnant women were carried on slings to cross rivers in Rayagada, Malkangiri and Kandhamal districts. Similarly, incidents of carrying dead bodies on shoulder in absence of hearse were galore. In September, Ganjam district witnessed murder of BJD Councillor of Chhatrapur NAC Laxmidutta Pradhan and the incident raised much hue and cry in the State. This apart, death of eight persons due to food poising and farmers suicide cases also gripped the district.