SAMBALPUR: Western Odisha was in news for all the wrong reasons in 2017. A spate of farmer suicides brought the focus back on farm crisis in the region while sacrifice of a goat at a platform of Jharsuguda Railway Station before a new train was flagged off exposed the firm grip of blind belief on the people.

A Class X girl student was set on fire by two boys for protesting eve-teasing in Madhupur within Narla police limits in Kalahandi district, sending shock waves across the State. Similarly, a major fraud by a contractor father-son duo came to fore after they were found to have submitted fake TDRs to grab several Government works in Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada and Bargarh districts.

Man-animal conflicts were also reported from the region during the year. Panic spread in Nuapada after a leopard devoured a child. Subsequently, two leopards were trapped. Similarly, a man and his son were killed by a bear in Boudh.However, the silver lining was that Nuapada Collector Poma Tudu was adjudged among the best 10 Collectors in the country after she trekked four kms to reach out to remote villages in the backward district.

Agriculture takes a back seat

Agriculture, considered to be the mainstay of western Odisha, took a beating in 2017. The worst hit was Bargarh district which is known as rice bowl of the State. Farm crisis raised its ugly head towards February-end when farmer Khainu Bagarti of Kendpali village consumed pesticide to end his life over crop loss. As many as 14 farmers from Bargarh and three from Nuapada committed suicide over crop loss due to pest attack pest and deficit rainfall. However, cotton growers harvested bumper yield and mandis were in place to procure their produce at MSP.

Setback for industries

The industrial district of Jharsuguda saw 18 iron and steel industries, including Concast, Action Ispat and MSP Metallicks, closing down operations in absence of raw materials. Although coal output in the MCL's mines suffered setbacks due to agitations by displaced people, those managed to maintain the targeted production. However, there was a good news that the development of airport in Jharsuguda was started by AAI with commercial flights slated to fly out next year.

Red terror

Except killing of two Maoists in an encounter with the security forces at Salepali under Paikmal police limits in Bargarh district and recovery of two .303 rifles, there was no major offensive involving the Red rebels. However, the Maoists made their presence felt with occasional display of banners and pasting of posters which kept the security forces on their toes.

All eyes on Bijepur bypoll

The panchayat poll left BJD to rethink of its strategy with the BJP springing surprises in the elections. All eyes are now on by-election of Bijepur Assembly segment after three-time sitting Congress MLA Subal Sahu died on August 22. The poll outcome is believed to be the countdown for the 2019 general elections and all the three political parties are working overtime to win the election.