The 30-feet-high and 60-ft-wide sculpture became an instant hit among tourists. (Photo | EPS)

BHUBANESWAR: Acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik and his students have made what is billed as the world’s biggest sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath at Puri beach on Sunday, to welcome the New Year.

The 30-feet-high and 60-ft-wide sculpture became an instant hit among tourists, as hundreds of those who visited the Pilgrim Town of Puri on Sunday, showed up at the beach to see the artwork

Sudarsan had created the sand image of Lord Jagannath as part of his sand art festival at the Puri beach, held every year.

For creating the huge sculpture, the sand artist used about 800 tonnes of sand. The work started on Saturday by Sudarshan and his 40 students. “It was a two-day work, but at the end, it was very satisfying to have set a new record,” said the sculptor.

Sudarsan broken his own record achieved in 2013, when he had created a sculpture of Lord Jagannath that measured 25 ft in height. Alongside, he also created another sand sculpture on the environment with the message "Go Green 2018".

Every December, the Sudarsan Sand Art School hosts a sand art festival near Pathanivas at Puri beach.

The reputed artist has participated in more than 50 international sand art championships and festivals around the world and has won many prizes and recognition for his social messages through the art.