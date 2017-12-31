BERHAMPUR: A 40-year-old man was beaten to death and his body burnt by villagers of Badabanka under Daringbadi block in Kandhamal district on Friday night. The victim was identified as Subash Chandra Majhi, who was accused of practising sorcery after the death of Manoj Pradhan of the village.

The deceased’s wife, Sontoshi, lodged a complaint with Daringbadi police on Saturday morning. Later, police went to the village, seized the remnants of the charred body and arrested 16 villagers in this connection. While the search is underway for the other absconding accused, police produced the arrested individuals before the local court.

In a similar incident, Kodola police rescued 70-year-old Bhaskar from the clutches of irate residents of Naikanipali village on Friday night. According to reports, some girls in the village were behaving abnormally. Suspecting it to be a case of sorcery, the villagers convened a meeting on Friday night and accused five villagers of practising black magic. Later, they pounced on Bhaskar, one of the accused, and thrashed him.

The victim fell unconscious. On being informed, police rushed to the spot, rescued the victim and admitted him to Kodola hospital.Meanwhile, other men, who were also accused of sorcery, fled the village. The case is under investigation.