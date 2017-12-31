BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged the State Government to work in close coordination with the Railways for timely completion of all ongoing railway projects in the State.Dedicating a new booking office at Bhubaneswar Railway Station here along with Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain, Pradhan said as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha will be the gateway of development in the East while Bhubaneswar will be the focal point of development of the State.

“The Prime Minister has special plans for expansion of National Highways, air connectivity and railway network in the State. Bhubaneswar will be the focal point of the development and will be converted into an international city,” Pradhan said.In view of the rapid growth of the State, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has sent a proposal to the State Government to allot land for second international airport in Bhubaneswar, the cost of which will be borne by the Centre. The proposed airport in the city will happen only if the State Government extends desired cooperation to the Aviation Minister, he added.

Pradhan further said the National Highway Authority of India is working on two more ring roads around Bhubahneswar to provide relief to the city traffic from heavy vehicles. Besides, he has requested the Railway Ministry to conduct survey for a new railway line outside the city to divert all goods trains from entering the city.

Assuring that all ongoing projects in the State will be completed as per the target date, Gaohain requested the state Government to cooperate with Railways by providing necessary land.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, the Union Minister of State for Railways said majority of the projects are languishing due to land related problems. Pradhan also inaugurated the new station building at Sakhigopal which has been completed at a cost of `1.55 crores through video conferencing. The new building at platform-6 of Bhubaneswar Station was constructed at a cost of `1.97 crores.