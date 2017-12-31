BIJEPUR : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat”, this sleepy town is abuzz with activity by BJP.Slated for by-election to the Assembly following the death of Subal Sahu, the bigwigs of the State BJP unit, including two Union ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram, are expected to be here to lend support to the broadcast by the Prime Minister and try to woo the constituents. Not to be left behind, the ruling BJD is leaving no stone unturned to counter the BJP onslaught.

Both the parties are taking the by-election seriously as the outcome is believed to set the trend for the run-up to 2019 elections in the State. The seat belonged to the Congress.Arrangements have been made in all the 270 booths to broadcast the Modi programme using sound box in a bid to influence the voters. The sheer presence of the Union Ministers will add to the festive-like atmosphere for the long neglected voters of Bijepur.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast will be followed up with meetings in each booth where the BJP leaders are expected to highlight the failure of Naveen Government and harp on Modi’s development agenda.

Prior to this, a meeting of RSS was held at Barpali, the centre of all the activities for Bijepur by-poll. Attended by 300 functionaries from Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, the meeting discussed the poll strategy threadbare. Since then, RSS workers have fanned out in the Assembly segment and are working at the grassroot level.

Plan of action

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram are expected to visit Bijepur to lend support to Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Arrangements have been put in place for programme in all 270 booths

BJP will also conduct meetings in each booth to highlight BJD’s failure