CUTTACK: Two newborn babies abandoned at two different places in Cuttack district were rescued by locals on Saturday. While a girl child was found in Cuttack city limits, a boy was located along a road in a village in remote corner of the district.As per reports, the newborn girl wrapped in clothes was found abandoned under a wooden cabin near Nuasahi Hati Gada under Bidanasi police limits in the city.

A local resident passing through road heard some cries and on a going near spotted a newborn. He informed police following which Childline officials rescued her.

After treatment at Sishu Bhawan, the rescued baby has been rehabilitated at Basundhara, informed District Coordinator, Childline, Narayan Shukla.In another incident, a couple spotted heard the cries of a child coming from a bamboo bush in Jhargadia village under Kanpur police limits in Narasinghpur block and on going in the direction they found a baby boy neatly wrapped in clothes. They admitted the newborn in local Kanpur Community Health Centre.

The boy’s condition is stated to be critical. Due his low oxygen saturation, doctors are providing him oxygen, according to hospital sources.Acting on information, though Childline officials rushed to the spot to bring him to Sishu Bhawan, locals denied to hand over the baby to them. The Childline has sought the help of local police for taking possession of the baby boy, Shukla informed adding that they were trying to shift the baby boy to Sishu Bhawan for better treatment.