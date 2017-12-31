BARIPADA: The forest officials of Mayurbhanj district are gearing up to conduct the annual census of water fowl from 3 January next year. The specialist teams from Baripada, Rairangpur and Karanjia forest divisions will be engaged for a day to conduct the census at around 90 large, small and medium water bodies and tributaries in the district. Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs), Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Rangers, Foresters and Forest Guards of the three divisions will be involved in the census.

According to official sources, the water fowl census is conducted either in first or second week of January every year when the birds from different parts of the country and abroad migrate to the water bodies of the district. The birds in large number have started arriving and will stay put throughout the winter as part of their annual sojourn.

Assistant Conservator of Forest of Baripada Division Arun Kumar Patra and ACF of Karanjia Division Batakrushna Padhi said the officials, rangers, foresters and forest guards will be engaged in the water fowl census after undergoing training.Whistling Duck, Red-Crested Pochard, Tufted Duck, Gadwall, Great Crested Grebe, Common Teal, Ferruginous Pochard and Striated Heron are among the rare species of the winged guests.

After traversing thousands of kilometers, the migratory birds make the water bodies of Suleipat, Bangabahal, Ra, Bodabandh, Nesha, Badjor, Paunsia, Dantiamuha, Saria, Ambajoda, Dariha Kundi, Khadiasole, Gadadeulia and Subarnarekha canal as their temporary home. The water fowls visit open wetland adjoining the rivers and tributaries which have enough fish, prawns, frogs, snakes and molluscs. Besides availability of adequate food, the distance from human habitation and less interference of people and noise make the area an ideal location for the birds, said the forest officers.