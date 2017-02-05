Home States Odisha

Scams ammo for Opposition in Ganjam

Even as the BJD is ahead of other political parties as far as campaigning for the panchayat election is concerned in Ganjam, it is riddled with internal bickering.

Published: 05th February 2017 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2017 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

A rally being taken out by BJD workers in Ganjam district | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR : Even as the BJD is ahead of other political parties as far as campaigning for the panchayat election is concerned in Ganjam, it is riddled with internal bickering.

So far, no star campaigners of the party have reached this politically-important district and local leaders are campaigning in their respective areas. 

In Khallikote, Kabisuryanagar, Kodola and  Purusotompur, the BJD candidates are pitted against the party's rebel candidates. On the other hand, the BJP and the Congress are raking up issues such as faulty implementation of different welfare schemes by the BJD  Government. 

This apart, the alleged involvement of BJD ministers in chit fund frauds has become a poll plank for the Opposition.

The ruling party is banking on populist schemes like Rs 1 per kg rice and Aahaar meals.

Sarpanch candidate missing

A candidate contesting for the Sarpanch post in Ambapua gram panchayat under Belaguntha block in Ganjam district, Pramod Pradhan, has been  missing since Friday. C Pradhan, the elder brother of Pramod, lodged a complaint in this regard with the police on Saturday.

Though the family members searched for him, there was no trace of Pramod. 
His mobile phone was found switched off. "A missing case has been registered at police outpost at Belaguntha. 

Search is on to locate him", said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bhanjanagar, Utkal Keshari Das.
Pramod was at Bhanjanagar at about 1 pm on Friday for registration of a land. 

He had also sent some money through one of his relatives to hand it over to his wife before he went missing, the police said, adding that Pramod did not attend the rally scheduled at the village attended by the Biju janata dal  MLA (Sorada) Purna Chandra Swain. 

He also did not return home last night, said inspector in-charge, Bhanjanagar police station, Aswini Kumar Sahu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp