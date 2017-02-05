Scams ammo for Opposition in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR : Even as the BJD is ahead of other political parties as far as campaigning for the panchayat election is concerned in Ganjam, it is riddled with internal bickering.

So far, no star campaigners of the party have reached this politically-important district and local leaders are campaigning in their respective areas.

In Khallikote, Kabisuryanagar, Kodola and Purusotompur, the BJD candidates are pitted against the party's rebel candidates. On the other hand, the BJP and the Congress are raking up issues such as faulty implementation of different welfare schemes by the BJD Government.

This apart, the alleged involvement of BJD ministers in chit fund frauds has become a poll plank for the Opposition.

The ruling party is banking on populist schemes like Rs 1 per kg rice and Aahaar meals.

Sarpanch candidate missing

A candidate contesting for the Sarpanch post in Ambapua gram panchayat under Belaguntha block in Ganjam district, Pramod Pradhan, has been missing since Friday. C Pradhan, the elder brother of Pramod, lodged a complaint in this regard with the police on Saturday.

Though the family members searched for him, there was no trace of Pramod.

His mobile phone was found switched off. "A missing case has been registered at police outpost at Belaguntha.

Search is on to locate him", said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bhanjanagar, Utkal Keshari Das.

Pramod was at Bhanjanagar at about 1 pm on Friday for registration of a land.

He had also sent some money through one of his relatives to hand it over to his wife before he went missing, the police said, adding that Pramod did not attend the rally scheduled at the village attended by the Biju janata dal MLA (Sorada) Purna Chandra Swain.

He also did not return home last night, said inspector in-charge, Bhanjanagar police station, Aswini Kumar Sahu.