Acid attack on bovine: FIR filed against teacher in Odisha 

Members of the district unit of BJYM filed an FIR at Mangalabag police station against a retired lecturer of Ravenshaw University. 

Published: 15th February 2017 04:48 AM

A bull sustains injuries after acid attack in Cuttack on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Members of the district unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday filed an FIR at Mangalabag police station against a retired lecturer of Ravenshaw University accusing him of throwing acid at more than four cows and bulls at Professorpada here.

In the FIR, BJYM president Subrat Kumar Lenka alleged that acting on information about the cruel act, a team of the wing visited Professorpada and made a preliminary inquiry about the incident in which the animals have sustained more than 30 per cent burn injuries due to acid attack.

The locals alleged that retired lecturer Prasanna Mishra (60) had thrown acid at the bovines recently. The acid used in the attack is most harmful and will kill the animals gradually, the FIR stated. Stating that possession and use of harmful acid is an offence, Lenka demanded action against the accused as per the provisions of Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act, 1960.

