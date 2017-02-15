BHUBANESWAR: Chaos prevailed at Patia Square on Tuesday when around 20 locals gathered in front of a shopping mall and started hurling abuses at the staff.

Infocity police intervened in the matter and stopped the locals from ransacking the mall. The incident occurred at 9.15 pm when a person after coming out of the mall found that the rear glass of his car was damaged.

As he could not get any information from the bystanders on the matter, he rushed to the mall and demanded the CCTV footage. Security staff of the mall refused to share the footage claiming that they had been instructed to hand over the CCTV footage to the police only on the basis of a formal complaint.

Enraged by the response, the car owner rang up his relatives and friends from the locality. Soon more than 20 youths gathered on the mall premises and created an ugly scene.

The matter was settled after the Infocity Police led by IIC Banita Maharana arrived at the spot. “We asked both parties to file complaints on the basis of which action can be initiated,” she said. Till last reports came in, no police complaint had been registered in this connection.