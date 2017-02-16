Vig sleuths find Rs 2.14L in OSIC MD’s official car

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:IAS officer and managing director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) Partha Sarathi Mishra came under Vigilance scanner on Wednesday after the anti-corruption wing found `2.14 lakh in cash from his official vehicle at Cuttack.

A Vigilance team, which was tipped off about the cash, intercepted his official vehicle in front of his office and searched the car. In an envelope, `2,14,750 was found.

DG, Vigilance Dr RP Sharma said, there was a flurry of allegations against Mishra for the past several months and the Vigilance has been keeping a watch on the information.

As no party was willing to report the matter to the anti-corruption wing, the State Vigilance intercepted Mishra’s office vehicle bearing registration number OR-05-AU-4399 basing on a tip-off.

“He could not explain why there was so much cash in his official vehicle and its source,” Dr Sharma said. Immediately afterwards, the Vigilance launched a search operation in the office and residence of the IAS officer who pleaded innocence and said it was a conspiracy against him by some people. His government quarters at Unit-II in Bhubaneswar, residence at Bajrakabati Road in Cuttack and office chamber at Khapuria Chowk were being searched simultaneously till reports last came in. This is not for the first time that Mishra has been in the news for wrong reasons. Three years back, the Ravenshaw University had shunted him out as Dean of Student Welfare after a PG student levelled charges of harassment against Mishra. He was, as an OAS officer, on deputation to the university then.