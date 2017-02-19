Home States Odisha

11,204 villages have no road connectivity

Even as the Centre has set a target to provide all-weather connectivity to all the habitations by March 2019, as many as 11,204 habitations of the State are without pucca roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Published: 19th February 2017 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2017 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre has set a target to provide all-weather connectivity to all the habitations by March 2019, as many as 11,204 habitations of the State are without pucca roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).


With barely one month of the current financial year left, the State Government has to construct about 1,700 km rural road under the flagship infrastructure programme to meet the annual target.


The Ministry of Rural Development has set a physical target of 6,200 km of rural road construction for the State in the current fiscal. The achievement so far is 4,500 km and this has benefited 1,021 habitations.


The Ministry has requested the State Government to speed up the work to achieve the annual target. In a letter to Chief Secretary AP Padhi, Union Secretary in the Ministry Amarjeet Sinha said the State Government has achieved 66 per cent of the target by January 2017 as against the national achievement of 69 per cent.


“Availability of financial resources and their timely release to the State remains a top priority for the Ministry. Let me assure you that there are adequate financial resources to support accelerated implementation of PMGSY in your State,” Sinha said.


The present situation calls for a rigorous review of all on-going contracts at the level of programme implementation unit (PIU) to ensure that the prescribed target is achieved, he added.


However, Odisha’s achievement in the rural road construction is far more better than many other states. States like Chhattisgarh and Gujarat have completed 26.48 per cent and 27.73 per cent respectively while Rajasthan has achieved 19 per cent of the annual target.


Since the inception of PMGSY in 2000, the State Government has constructed over 39,050 km of rural road connecting 17,630 habitations with an expenditure of about `12,000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp