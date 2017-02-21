National Green Tribunal Court Commissioner inspects Baliyatra ground

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Retired Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department Sudhakar Sudhakar Patri, who has been appointed as Court Commissioner by National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Monday inspected Mahanadi river bed where the historic Baliyatra was organised.

Patri inspected the lower Baliyatra ground and examined some permanent constructions on the riverbed near Hadia Patha and Seashore Boating Club in presence of Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra and CMC Commissioner Gyana Das.

Addressing media, Patri said the extent of pollution can be measured only during the fair. At present, the ground is in good condition, he said.

‘’I have been specifically asked to inspect the area where Baliyatra was organised and whether the fair should be allowed to take place in future considering the sensitivity of the river eco-system,’’ Patri said.

Acting on a petition by environmentalist Biswajit Mohanty on pollution of Mahanadi river, the NGT first imposed restriction on organising Baliyatra but later allowed the State Government to go ahead with the annual fair.

The Government had argued that the fair was not being organised on the riverbed but on alluvial soil. The NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata had then appointed Patri to inspect the site and submit a report within one month.