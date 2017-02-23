BJP fails to score on Basanta’s turf

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: While there is no denying that people were fed up with the BJD and were looking for an alternative in Western Odisha during the panchayat election, three BJP MLAs of the region failed to take advantage.



Performing miserably, BJP failed to open account in Nuapada district despite the fact that the two Assembly segments in the district are being represented by BJP MLAs. While Nuapada Assembly segment is being represented by State BJP president Basanta Panda, Khariar segment is represented by former minister Duryodhan Majhi.



The district has 14 ZP seats of which election was held in 13 ZP seats with Orissa High Court putting on hold election to Komna-2 ZP zone. The decision was taken after villagers of Latkanpada filed writ petition in the High Court demanding that they be declared a separate gram panchayat out of the existing Kurumpuri gram panchayat in Komna block.



The BJD grabbed seven ZP seats and Congress managed to capture six ZP seats while BJP failed to make a mark in the district even though Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh campaigned for BJP candidates.



In Nuapada Assembly segment, where election was held in five ZP seats in Nuapada and Komna blocks, BJD grabbed four seats while one went to Congress.



Similarly, the Congress captured five ZP seats and BJD got three ZP seats out of total eight in Khariar, Sinapali and Boden blocks under Khariar Assembly segment of the district.



Political observers said, the BJP failed to open its account in Nuapada district due to non-performance and lack of public relations of both the MLAs.



Admitting that he failed to devote much time for his constituency, Basanta Panda said first he became BJP legislature party leader and later State BJP president. Moreover, BJD misused Government machineries and used money power to woo voters, he added.



The Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency in Jharsuguda district is being represented by BJP MLA Radharani Panda and the Assembly segment comprises three ZP seats in Lakhanpur block and major portion of Jharsuguda-1 ZP seat.



The BJP managed to grab a solitary ZP seat in Lakhanpur block while the rest two ZP seats in Lakhanpur block besides Jharsuguda-1 ZP seat went to Congress.



However, four BJP MLAs of the region including Patnagarh MLA KV Singhdeo, Kuchinda MLA Rabi Naik, Padampur MLA Pradip Purohit and Deogarh MLA Nitesh Ganga Deb have performed well in their respective constituencies.



In Patnagarh, BJP is ahead in seven out of eight ZP seats under the Assembly seat while one seat went to BJD.



Likewise, BJP grabbed five out of six ZP seats under Kuchinda Assembly seat while BJD is ahead in one. Moreover, BJP captured seven out of eight ZP seats under Padampur Assembly segment while one seat went to BJD. BJP grabbed six out of seven ZP seats while BJD had to remain satisfied with lead in just one ZP seat in Deogarh.