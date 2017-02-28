Home States Odisha

Course correction time for BJD, says Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister says he will make suitable corrections both at Government and organisational levels.

Published: 28th February 2017 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2017 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Accepting the verdict of the panchayat polls ‘positively’, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday said people want some course correction in the functioning of the party and the Government.

“We accept the verdict of people with all humility and very positively. They are generally happy with our performance but want us to do some course correction,” Naveen said a day after the results of Zilla Parisad (ZP) polls were announced.

Though seat tally of the BJD was reduced by 180 ZP seats this time compared to 2012 rural polls, Naveen, reacting to the poll results for the first time, said, “I am grateful to the people for having faith in BJD and giving it absolute majority with 56 per cent of seats.” The BJD has done well in most districts, but in some, party candidates performed less than what was expected, he said.

“People have given us a golden opportunity for serious introspection and want us to perform and deliver. I am thankful to the people of Odisha for such a clarity in their verdict,” he said and added that BJD would review its performance ‘very seriously’.

The CM said he will make suitable corrections both at Government and organisational level.

“We shall work harder and reconnect with people to fulfil their expectations. I am confident that BJD will return to office again in 2019 with a thumping majority with the blessings of the people by virtue of our good work,” he said.

The CM congratulated the newly elected members of panchayati raj institutions (PRI) and asked them to
work hard by improving governance and strengthening the PRIs.

He also congratulated the people of Odisha for coming out in large numbers and exercising their franchise freely and fearlessly during the polls.

BJD secured 473 ZP seats followed by BJP which had a haul of 297 seats. Congress was pushed to the third position with 60 seats. CPI bagged two seats, while CPI(M), JMM and Ama Odisha Party got one seat each. Independent candidates won in 11 seats. Of the total 853 ZP zones in the State, elections were held in 846.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp