Course correction time for BJD, says Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Accepting the verdict of the panchayat polls ‘positively’, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Monday said people want some course correction in the functioning of the party and the Government.

“We accept the verdict of people with all humility and very positively. They are generally happy with our performance but want us to do some course correction,” Naveen said a day after the results of Zilla Parisad (ZP) polls were announced.

Though seat tally of the BJD was reduced by 180 ZP seats this time compared to 2012 rural polls, Naveen, reacting to the poll results for the first time, said, “I am grateful to the people for having faith in BJD and giving it absolute majority with 56 per cent of seats.” The BJD has done well in most districts, but in some, party candidates performed less than what was expected, he said.

“People have given us a golden opportunity for serious introspection and want us to perform and deliver. I am thankful to the people of Odisha for such a clarity in their verdict,” he said and added that BJD would review its performance ‘very seriously’.

The CM said he will make suitable corrections both at Government and organisational level.

“We shall work harder and reconnect with people to fulfil their expectations. I am confident that BJD will return to office again in 2019 with a thumping majority with the blessings of the people by virtue of our good work,” he said.

The CM congratulated the newly elected members of panchayati raj institutions (PRI) and asked them to

work hard by improving governance and strengthening the PRIs.

He also congratulated the people of Odisha for coming out in large numbers and exercising their franchise freely and fearlessly during the polls.

BJD secured 473 ZP seats followed by BJP which had a haul of 297 seats. Congress was pushed to the third position with 60 seats. CPI bagged two seats, while CPI(M), JMM and Ama Odisha Party got one seat each. Independent candidates won in 11 seats. Of the total 853 ZP zones in the State, elections were held in 846.