Fog hits normal life, air traffic

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Foggy conditions affected normal life and movement of flights on Monday morning as visibility dropped to 250 metres in many parts of the City.

The fog which descended in the City at about 6.30 am delayed landing of flights at Biju Patnaik International Airport. Several outgoing flights also faced similar problems at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. On Sunday, several fights had to be diverted to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata due to prevalence of foggy conditions.

With visibility in air as well as on surface dropping, vehicular movement was also affected for more than an hour. The City which is endowed with sunny days during most parts of winter had the sun appearing as late at 8.30 am. Movement of traffic was thin along national highways during the early hours but improved later in the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said difference in temperature, humidity and wind speed at surface and upper air level led to the foggy conditions.

The lower atmosphere saw south-easterly and easterly wind but barely at seven to eight km per hour. Similarly, the humidity level was 75 per cent to 80 per cent.

However, at the upper level, the wind speed was higher and the flow was from north west. A differential humidity did not allow clouding and showers, but led to fog because of existence of pollutants, the weather office said.

The IMD said such conditions reduced visibility to 250 metres at many parts of the State. Director, IMD, Odisha Sarat Chandra Sahu said the foggy conditions would continue for two days. However, northern districts would continue to see foggy conditions.