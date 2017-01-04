SAMBALPUR: Tension gripped Sambalpur University here after students of various colleges of Rourkela tried to force their way into the Biju Patnaik auditorium of the university on Tuesday protesting anomalies in marking pattern in the Plus-Three first university examination. The incident occurred when the 50th Foundation Day celebration of the university was underway.

The enraged students first staged demonstration at the entrance of the university over poor marking in the examination. Subsequently, they entered the institute premises and tried to forcibly enter the auditorium. Although the police tried to prevent them, the irate students entered into a scuffle with the cops and in the melee, a girl was injured.

Some students succeeded in entering the auditorium after breaking the doors and the Foundation Day celebration was halted for some time. However, the impasse was over after Vice-Chancellor of the University, CR Tripathy, held discussions with the students. The students alleged that the marking was done whimsically and the result of Plus-Three first year examination, which was conducted in April last year, was published in December. Surprisingly, many students of different colleges of Rourkela have been awarded zero mark in some subjects and some others declared fail despite performing well, they said.

A student of Rourkela College, Avid Hussain, said he has been awarded zero in the financial accounting paper. He alleged that the paper has not been checked properly. The students demanded that the answer sheets be reevaluated and they be provided with photocopies of the answer sheets free of cost for verification.

Controller of Examination, Sisir Swain, said the students have been asked to give their grievance in writing accompanied by a forwarding letter from the principal of the college concerned. They will place it before the syndicate of the university, which will take a final call on the matter, he added.