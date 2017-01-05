Sr BJD leader suspended  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE : Ahead of the ensuing panchayat polls, senior BJD leader and district vice-president Anup Patra was suspended by the party for six years over anti-party activities on Wednesday.

Sources said, Patra, who was associated with BJD for over 15 years, was an aspirant for party ticket for Jeypore Assembly segment considering his popularity in the district. However, the party had apparently asked Patra not to stand in the election to give a chance to former Jeypore MLA Rabi Narayan Nanda. This had triggered a cold war between Nanda and Patra camps.

The decision received negative criticism from several other senior party leaders who viewed it as a drawback for the party in the coming panchayat election.On the other hand, Patra claimed that he was an asset for the party.

However, some mischief mongers managed to twist the party high command against me, he said adding that he would accept the party decision.

Meanwhile, sources said Patra is likely to join BJP in next couple of days after discussion with his supporters. Over 100 BJD activists have joined Congress at Kumuli in the presence of Congress Chief Whip and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.