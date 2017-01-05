Home States Odisha

Sudip Bandopadyay's wife Nayna alleges he was victim of political vendetta

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Wife of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Sudip Bandopadyay and TMC MLA, Nayna Bandyopadhyay today alleged that her husband was a "victim of political vendetta".

Nayna met her husband, arrested in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam, at the CBI office here. "What evidence or proof do they have against him (Sudip)? He has been a victim of political vendetta," she alleged and added that her husband was arrested for "raising the demonetisation issue in
Parliament".

Alleging that the CBI did not even have minimum decorum, the TMC MLA said, "They (CBI) asked him to go to their office and later, arrested him. We did not know why was he arrested. Even a local police station would not do something like this. It would at least inform the charges before making an arrest."

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP and Congress, continued their attack on the ruling BJD for the alleged involvement of its leaders in the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Alleging that the BJD and TMC have an undeclared alliance, vice-president of the state BJP Sameer Mohanty today alleged that the ruling-party in Odisha has agreed to help TMC in organising the January 10 rally planned by party here.

Mohanty alleged that though two and a half years have passed since the government's assurance but the chit fund scam-affected investors are yet to get back their money. The Congress also demanded that leaders of the ruling BJD involved in the Rose Valley chit fund scam should be interrogated by the CBI.

