Fire breaks out in port hospital

By Express News Service

PARADIP : A fire broke out in the Paradip Port Hospital on Thursday. Fortunately, no causality was reported. The fire started at 2.45 pm in the pathology laboratory, which is 200 metres away from the hospital wards.

Fire fighters rushed to the hospital and it took them one hour to douse the flames. Short circuit in an old air-conditioner is suspected to be the reason behind the fire. Chief Medical Officer, Prahallad Panda many equipment in the laboratory have been gutted but no one was injured in the incident.