Push to make business easy in State

Chief Secretary asks departments to implement reform action points within the time limit.

Published: 11th January 2017 05:01 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday decided to give a further push to the ongoing reform process to provide a hassle-free environment to investors to set up their business in Odisha.

The State has slipped from 7th to 11th position in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ reforms ranking 2015-16 conducted by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) and the World Bank.

The DIPP has shared around 294 action points for next assessment. The action points have mainly emphasised on development of online systems for various services.

This was discussed at a high level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi here. Principal Secretary, Industry Sanjeev Chopra gave the updates and outlined the reform measures undertaken.

Taking stock of the progress, Padhi directed departments concerned to implement the reform action points within the time limit. He also directed to focus on ground level implementation of the reforms and actual service delivery.

Chopra said the business processes have been simplified to a great extent and many services were made online for convenience of investors and entrepreneurs.

Around 310 action points were carved out for Odisha during the last year targeting the reform processes. Odisha’s performance was more than 90 per cent in the scoreboard for which it was recognised as an aspiring leader State in ease of doing business.

While the State secured 92.73 per cent, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were jointly at the top with 98.78 per cent. Odisha’s score was 52.12 points (7th spot) in 2015.

Padhi directed Secretaries of many departments to incorporate five main facilities in their online systems.
These include detail information on the procedures and list of all documents needed, time line for delivery of services as defined under Public Service Delivery Act, system for online application, payment, tracking and monitoring of a business proposal without the need of physical contact, online delivery of certificates and third party empanelled audit report of the approval certificates in the public domain.

