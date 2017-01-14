BHUBANESWAR: Noted scientist Dr Ajay Kumar Parida has joined as the new Director of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar.

Prior to this assignment, he was serving as Executive Director of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Chennai.

Known for his research contributions in the field of agriculture, plant molecular biology and biotechnology, Parida pioneered identification of stress-tolerant genes, specifically for salinity and drought-prone areas.

His research has contributed to basic understanding of genetic architecture and species relationship in mangroves, cereals, legumes and other cultivated crop species.

With more than 100 peer reviewed papers, Parida has supervised 25 students for their PhD degree. He is also involved in application of science and technology for rural development and actively participates with grassroots organisations and local communities.

A recipient of several awards including Padma Shri in 2014 for his outstanding contribution in the field of Science and Engineering, Parida is an Elected Fellow of National Academy of Agriculture Sciences and National Academy of Sciences of India.

ILS is an autonomous organisation under the Department of Biotechnology of Ministry of Science and Technology.