SAMBALPUR: Taking selfie atop a train proved fatal for an engineering student after he was electrocuted in Jharsuguda on Friday. His friend, who also climbed atop the train, sustained injuries.

The deceased is Rajpal Gourav Patra of Koraput. Jharsuguda Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel reached the spot and seized the body and shifted the injured student to the Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital. Family members of the deceased student have been informed and the autopsy will be conducted on Saturday.

Gourav was pursing his Diploma in Civil Engineering at Jharsuguda Engineering School. On Friday, he had gone out with his friends, including the injured student, Lokesh Das, to Bhuliatikra located nearby. On reaching Bhuliatikra, they saw a goods train with oil tanker standing on the tracks waiting for signal. Unmindful of the high tension line running above, Rajpal climbed the stationary goods train to take selfie standing atop the container. However, he came in contact with the field of electrostatic force of high tension wire and was thrown away with serious burn injuries resulting in his death at the spot. Lokesh sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the parents of Lokesh have shifted their son to another hospital without informing the GRP. The GRP officials said details about the incident can only be ascertained after they record the statement of Lokesh.