Largescale vacancies in Panchayati Raj dept hampers implementation of schemes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government has come in for sharp criticism for lack of proper infrastructure in several key departments, largescale vacancies in panchayati raj department has made implementation of development schemes all the more difficult. While more than 20 posts of block development officer (BDO) out of the 314 blocks are vacant, nearly one third posts of additional BDOs have not been filled up.

Sources maintained that more than 100 posts of ABDO are vacant. As each panchayat is getting more than rupees ten crore for implementation of different schemes and projects, accounts officer should have been posted to maintain transparency in expenditure of funds.

However, there are no accounts officer in 209 out of 314 blocks of the state. Majority of the accounts officers posts are vacant in tribal dominated districts of Rayagada, Koraput and Kandhamal districts. Significantly, posts of 130 progress assistants (PAs) in 29 districts are vacant.

PAs review the implementation of different schemes in the blocks. Besides, largescale vacancies exist in other departments also. More than 1.8 lakh posts are vacant in different departments. Though the State Government has recently started to fill up vacancies with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributing appointment letters, it is yet to make any visible impact in the functioning of different departments.

There are 5,65,029 sanctioned posts in 41 departments of the State Government of which a majority are permanent employees while others have been appointed on contract. Some of the jobs in the Secretariat and other Government offices have been outsourced while in some places retired employees have been re-engaged. The highest vacancy of 38,717 posts are in the School and Mass Education Department while Health Department has 12,167 vacancies. Home Department which is under the Chief Minister for 17 years now, has a vacancy of 16,386 posts.