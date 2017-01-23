Train travel, a jinx for this family aboard the Hirakhand Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:The Saturday midnight’s train tragedy has claimed lives of two members of a family of Baranga village under Patrapur block in Ganjam district. B Kamala (60) and S Renuka (40), who were in Rayagada, along with six others of the family, died in the accident. The family was here to attend the first death anniversary of Kamala’s brother, S Sriramalu. Another member of the family S Kuramma (50) sustained critical injuries and has been admitted to Rayagada hospital. On learning about the news, other relatives reached Rayagada and brought the bodies to the village for cremation.

The incident has let the family shocked as Sriramulu died after slipping from a train at Bhubaneswar last year. About four years ago, B Syamu, son of Kamala, also died in a train mishap at Ichapur.